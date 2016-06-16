Life of a refugee

Published: Jun 16, 2016, 07:29 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2016, 07:29 IST
Thousands from the war-torn countries of West and South Asia have fled their homes in hope of a better life. But with no medical attention and other basic facilities, the camps don't meet the basic United Nations Humanitarian standards.
1 / 9
A Burmese bathes in a stream near her home in the Mae La refugee camp in Tak province, Thailand. The camp is situated along the Burma-Thailand border and is home to around 50,000 refugees.
A Burmese bathes in a stream near her home in the Mae La refugee camp in Tak province, Thailand. The camp is situated along the Burma-Thailand border and is home to around 50,000 refugees.
2 / 9
A Palestinian woman living in a tent is seen through damage inflicted on her home by an Israeli tank August 27, 2002 in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
A Palestinian woman living in a tent is seen through damage inflicted on her home by an Israeli tank August 27, 2002 in the Khan Younis refugee camp in the southern Gaza Strip.
3 / 9
Syrian children delight in a 'camera moment' as they wait to attend lessons at a school in Suruc refugee camp on March 25, 2015 in Suruc, Turkey. The camp is the largest of its kind in Turkey with a p
Syrian children delight in a 'camera moment' as they wait to attend lessons at a school in Suruc refugee camp on March 25, 2015 in Suruc, Turkey. The camp is the largest of its kind in Turkey with a population of around 35,000 Syrians.
4 / 9
Ruth, a teen belonging to the Uduk tribe, prepares to give birth to her first child March 12, 2003 at the Bonga Refugee camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border.
Ruth, a teen belonging to the Uduk tribe, prepares to give birth to her first child March 12, 2003 at the Bonga Refugee camp on the Sudan-Ethiopia border.
5 / 9
Famished refugee children during the Russian Civil War, somewhere between 1918-1920.
Famished refugee children during the Russian Civil War, somewhere between 1918-1920.
6 / 9
A malnourished child (representative image).
A malnourished child (representative image).
7 / 9
Syrian children gather water in the Za?atari refugee camp on January 29, 2013 in Mafraq, Jordan.
Syrian children gather water in the Za?atari refugee camp on January 29, 2013 in Mafraq, Jordan.
8 / 9
A young Afghan girl eats a piece of bread at the Chaman refugee camp on November 8, 2001, at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
A young Afghan girl eats a piece of bread at the Chaman refugee camp on November 8, 2001, at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
9 / 9
A young Sudanese girl battles hunger with her brother in the Yida Refugee camp. Refugees arrive almost daily, fleeing South Kordofan in North Sudan.
A young Sudanese girl battles hunger with her brother in the Yida Refugee camp. Refugees arrive almost daily, fleeing South Kordofan in North Sudan.