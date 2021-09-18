Thousands gather under bridge at US-Mexico border amid growing crisis

Contributing to a growing humanitarian crisis, some 10,000 migrants have gathered under a US-Mexico border bridge over recent days. The bridge connects Del Rio in Texas to Mexico's Ciudad Acuña and the temporary camp there has grown rapidly in recent days.

The Haitian migrants, who have crossed the Rio Grande, are sleeping under the bridge in squalid conditions.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the number of migrants who were detained at the US-Mexico border in July exceeded 200,000 for the first time in 21 years. Also, just last month, the authorities arrested more than 195,000 migrants at the Mexican border, according to government data released. This summer's numbers represent a significant increase from the 51,000 arrested in August 2019.

The migrants are said to be mostly Haitians, with some Cubans, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans also present.

According to reports by the Washington Post, they appear to be part of a larger wave of Haitians heading north, many of whom arrived in Brazil and other South American nations after the 2010 earthquake.

As per Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, more than 10,500 migrants were under the Del Rio International Bridge as of Thursday evening.

In a statement issued by the border patrol, they said that it was increasing staffing in Del Rio to facilitate a "safe, humane and orderly process".

"To prevent injuries from heat-related illness, the shaded area underneath Del Rio International Bridge is serving as a temporary staging site while migrants wait to be taken into USBP (US Border Patrol) custody," it added.