THESE Top Leaders and Billionaires Will Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States is set for January 20, and a host of prominent figures, including world leaders, billionaires, and former US presidents, are invited to attend the event.
Billionaire Elon Musk, a close aide to Trump and a major campaign donor, will be present at the inauguration. He will serve as co-lead of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which aims to cut federal spending and reduce bureaucracy.
Among the world leaders, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent the country, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hopes to attend if her schedule allows.
China will send a high-level envoy instead of President Xi Jinping, while Argentine President Javier Milei plans to attend personally.
Other notable billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos will also be present, with Zuckerberg co-hosting the inaugural reception as he seeks to improve his relationship with Trump.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been invited but has not confirmed his attendance. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will attend despite legal challenges.
Current President Joe Biden will be present to mark the end of his term, alongside former presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, though Michelle Obama will not attend.
{{ primary_category.name }}