'Thanks but no': Queen Elizabeth declines Oldie of the Year title

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has won numerous honours in her 95 years, but the Oldie of the Year title is one she refuses to accept, claiming she does not match the criteria and stating that "you are as old as you feel."

The Oldie of the Year prize honours people of advanced age who have made a special contribution to public life. The queen’s husband Prince Philip, who died in April, received the accolade in 2011 when he was 90.The 95-year-old is the longest-reigning and longest-living queen in British history.

The queen's reaction to the Oldie magazine's request that she follow in the footsteps of previous winners such as former Prime Minister John Major, actress Olivia de Havilland, and artist David Hockney was published on Tuesday.

"Her Majesty believes you are as old as you feel, as such The Queen does not believe she meets the relevant criteria to be able to accept and hopes you will find a more worthy recipient," said a letter from her assistant private secretary, Tom Laing-Baker.

He ended the letter "with Her Majesty’s warmest best wishes."

The queen, who was widowed this year, continues to maintain a full schedule of royal obligations.

On Tuesday, she met with ambassadors and attended a reception for global business executives at Windsor Castle.

Finally, the major Oldie of the Year award went to French-American performer and dancer Leslie Caron, who is five years younger than the Queen at 90.

Former England footballer Sir Geoff Hurst, 79, received the Oldie Golden Boot of the Year award, while the cook and TV personality Delia Smith, 80, received the Truly Scrumptious Oldie honour.

