Tahawwur Rana extradited: What extradition means? India waits for Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & others

Tahawwur Rana has been extradited to India from the United States. He was a key accused in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

Navashree Nandini
Apr 10, 2025, 06:13 PM

What extradition means?

Extradition is the formal process of one state surrendering an individual to another state for punishment for crimes committed in the requesting country’s jurisdiction. The extradition process enables governments to bring fugitives abroad to justice.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin, served as a Pakistan Army doctor and played a role in facilitating the Mumbai terror attack by assisting one of the masterminds of the attack, David Coleman Headley

What are extradition treaties?

Extradition treaties are signed between nations with a “dual criminality” approach that is if it is punishable by imprisonment for more than one year under the laws of both countries. The India-US extradition treaty was signed in June 1997

How many people have been extradited from the US?

According to data provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, the India-US Extradition Treaty has facilitated the extradition of just 11 Indian fugitives from the US between 2002 and 2018

How many countries India has extradition treaty with?

As of 2023, India had extradition treaties with 48 countries, and “extradition arrangements” with another 12.

Who have been extradited to India?

Over the years, India has extradited several high-profile fugitives like Abu Salem (from Portugal, 2005), Christian Michel (from UAE, 2018), Ravi Pujari (from Senegal, 2020), Chhota Rajan (from Indonesia, 2015)

Whose extradition is India waiting for?

Ongoing extradition requests from India include high-profile cases of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Goldy Brar