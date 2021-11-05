Systemic failures at the Washington DC Jail, 400 inmates will be moved

After a recent surprise inspection revealed evidence of unclean housing conditions at the Washington DC prison, advocates are demanding answers.

After an assessment discovered "evidence of systematic problems" and "awful living circumstances," the US Marshals Service for DC will move 400 prisoners in federal custody from the DC Jail to a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

Nearly a third of the approximately 1400 individuals now detained in the facility will be affected by the decision.

Trayon White, a member of the DC Council, is requesting more information regarding the jail's conditions and the intention to relocate convicts from one of the older institutions there.



The United States Marshals Service (USMS) investigation discovered widespread unhygienic conditions in cells, including toilets clogged with considerable volumes of human excrement, as well as guards who punished inmates by withholding food and water, among other issues.

The inspection was "prompted by current and past concerns made regarding circumstances at the DC DOC facilities, particularly those recently voiced by various members of the court," according to a statement from the US Marshals Service.

According to a report submitted to DC DOC Director Quincy Booth on Monday by acting US marshal for DC Lamont J Ruffin, the inspection took place from October 18 to October 23.

More than 300 detainees in federal detention in the D.C. Jail were questioned by inspectors.

(With inputs from agencies)