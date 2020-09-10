Syndicate runs, crimes continue and Myanmar Government stays silent

Myanmar is in election mode. Campaigning has begun. Political rallies are being held and sure enough, we have an election season controversy.

The media in Myanmar should have gone to with this.

But it has been blocked from reporting it. We will do the honours.

The controversy involves the Myanmar army

This is the army that holds considerable power over the political establishment, an army that has often been accused of human rights violations.

A new report shows how this army is running a global business empire to finance its atrocities.

The report is part of an investigation by Amnesty International. It is based on some leaked government documents, the documents which apparently expose how international companies have been indirectly financing the Myanmar army.

Many of the military units that are receiving funds are involved in Human Rights violations.

The report claims that military generals have been receiving huge revenues from shares in Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited (MEHL).

What's that?

It is a secret conglomerate run by the military, with several local and foreign businesses as partners.



The board of this conglomerate is composed of high-level military figures.

It is headed by the military chief Min Aan Laing himself.

How does this conglomerate function?

According to the report, MEHL establishes joint ventures with business partners across Myanmar. This includes business activities like mining, manufacturing and trade.

The profits go to MEHL. The dividends go to shareholders.

Who are the shareholders?

Kirin Holdings, a Japanese beverage company.

Inno Group, a South Korean property developer

Pan-Pacific, a South Korean property developer

RMH Singapore, a private company involved in tobacco operations

Wanbao, a Chinese metal mining company.

All these companies are business partners of the Myanmar Army. Their operations generate substantial revenue. The profit is distributed among regional commands, army divisions, battalions, troops and war veteran associations.

The report says that between 1990 and 2001 more than 18 billion US Dollars were given to shareholders. Out of this some 16 billion dollars were taken by military units alone.

What do they do with this kind of money?

Cover their operational costs and fund atrocities. At least 95 of these military units fall under the western command of the Myanmar army, the one involved in operations in the Rakhine state.

33rd and 99th Light Infantry divisions of the Myanmar army are also listed as the shareholders.

These divisions have been involved in several crimes against the Rohingyas and other ethnic groups. They have been accused of large scale massacre of men, women and children.

So the bottom line is this.

The business syndicate led by the Myanmar army is funding crimes against humanity. The companies involved are not doing anything to prevent or mitigate these crimes.

The report says they are aware but they are not willing to disengage.



So can the Myanmar government do something?

Not really, not even if it wants to, and it has shown no signs that it wants to. The military in Myanmar has a finger in every pie. And that includes the government. The military has the power to veto major political decisions. It controls a quarter of seats in the parliament.

Plus, it has a State Counsellor willing to go to any lengths to defend the army

She is a Nobel peace laureate. She is defending the same army that kept her under house arrest for years.

She is also tipped to win the upcoming election.

So the syndicate runs, the army makes money, the crimes continue

And the Myanmar Government stays silent.