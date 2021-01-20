Suspected gas explosion in central Madrid leaves at least 2 dead

At least two people died and several were seriously injured on Wednesday when an explosion ripped through a building in central Madrid, the Spanish capital's mayor said.

"It seems there was a gas explosion in the building," Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida told reporters at the scene.

"The priests who live on the fifth and sixth floors are fine. We are trying to locate a volunteer who works with us," the vicar general told Telemadrid.

A reporter for TVE public broadcaster said several had been injured, without giving details. Emergency services could not immediately confirm if there had been injuries.

A Reuters reporter saw smoke coming out of the collapsed building and rescue workers evacuating elderly people from a nearby nursing home.

The collapsed building was a religious complex that provided residential training for priests and gave meals for the homeless, a neighbour told Reuters.

A police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion.

La Sexta TV quoted government sources saying it may have been a gas leak. Officials could not immediately confirm.

The explosion happened in Toledo street, in the city center.