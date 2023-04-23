Sudan unrest LIVE updates | Foreign countries move to evacuate citizens, diplomats amid fighting

There have been multiple reports of the warring sides attacking the convoys of foreign countries while the RSF and the Sudanese army have accused each other for the attack.

France



According to a report by Reuters, a convoy of French nationals was attacked while both sides while blaming each other have said that one French person was wounded.

Qatar



The Sudanese army has accused the RSF of attacking and looting a Qatari convoy heading to Port Sudan, however, there is no official comment from Doha about the alleged incident.

Egypt

Meanwhile, Egypt said a member of its mission in Sudan had been wounded by a gunshot but did not give any other details about the attack