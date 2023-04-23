ugc_banner
Sudan unrest LIVE updates | Foreign countries move to evacuate citizens, diplomats amid fighting

WION Web Team
Khartoum, SudanUpdated: Apr 23, 2023, 04:42 PM IST

Sudan unrest live updates. (File Photo) Photograph:(Reuters)

As violence rages on in conflict-hit Sudan, the country's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) early on Sunday (April 23) said the United States diplomats and their families have been evacuated in coordination with countries forces. The fighting has now entered its eighth day while live TV feeds on Sunday showed thick smoke hanging over the capital Khartoum with gunfire ringing out in some areas, reported Reuters. Meanwhile, Sudanese civilians tried to flee and foreign countries attempted to pull out their people. Stay tuned with WION for more updates.

23 Apr 2023, 4:38 PM (IST)
Reports of attacks on foreign convoys

There have been multiple reports of the warring sides attacking the convoys of foreign countries while the RSF and the Sudanese army have accused each other for the attack. 

France

According to a report by Reuters, a convoy of French nationals was attacked while both sides while blaming each other have said that one French person was wounded. 

Qatar

The Sudanese army has accused the RSF of attacking and looting a Qatari convoy heading to Port Sudan, however, there is no official comment from Doha about the alleged incident.

Egypt 

Meanwhile, Egypt said a member of its mission in Sudan had been wounded by a gunshot but did not give any other details about the attack

23 Apr 2023, 4:13 PM (IST)
Pope calls for dialogue over 'grave' situation in Sudan

Pope Francis on Sunday called for dialogue between warring Sudanese army and the paramilitary fighters of Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the traditional Sunday prayers in Saint Peter's square.

"Unfortunately the situation remains grave in Sudan, that is why I am renewing my call for the violence to stop as quickly as possible and for dialogue to resume," said Francis. 

23 Apr 2023, 4:08 PM (IST)
After US, Saudi Arabia, other countries move to evacuate citizens

The United States said its special forces helped embassy staff get out of Sudan, on Saturday. This also comes as Saudi Arabia and handful of countries have begun evacuations from the conflict-hit country. 

Meanwhile, after the safe evacuation of its personnel and their families, the United States on Sunday announced that it is suspending its Embassy operations in Khartoum, Sudan.

