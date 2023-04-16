Sudan clashes Live updates | Indian among 56 civilians killed in fight between military rivals
At least 56 civilians were killed and nearly 600 wounded amidst ongoing clashes in Sudan between the regular army and paramilitaries, pro-democracy medics said early Sunday. Witnesses heard explosions and gunfire on the deserted streets of Khartoum after the paramilitaries said they were in control of the presidential place, Khartoum airport and other vital facilities. The army denied the claims, and in a statement late Saturday, the Sudanese air force urged people to stay indoors as it continued air strikes against bases of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
For weeks, tensions have been brewing between military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, over the planned integration of Daglo's RSF into the regular army. The integration was a key element of talks to finalise a deal that would return the country to civilian rule and end the political-economic crisis sparked by the military's 2021 coup.
The Arab League, following a request by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to hold an urgent meeting Sunday to discuss the situation in Sudan.
"Fighting between SAF (Sudanese armed forces) and RSF forces threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan's democratic transition. The only way forward is to return to negotiations," Blinken tweeted Sunday.
A State Department official on Sunday said that the US is deeply concerned about high levels of violence in Sudan that claimed scores of lives. The sokesperson added that Secretary Antony Blinken engaging with countries with influence there to the halt the fighting,
"It does appear that there had been significant weaponry involved in some of these attacks," the official said en route to Tokyo where Blinken will attend a meeting of the Group of Seven foreign ministers from Sunday.
China said it is "highly concerned" about developments in Sudan and urged both sides to shun violence to prevent the situation from escalating, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.
China's embassy in Sudan said it had not received any reports of Chinese casualties in Sudan and reminded its nationals in the country to be safe, state media CCTV reported.
An Indian named Albert Augestine working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan was hit by a stray bullet on Saturday and succumbed to his injuries, India's Exrternal Affairs Ministry said in a tweet.
Amid a power struggle, the fatal clashes between the military led by army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary resulted in the killing of at least 56 civilians, while injuring 595 others.