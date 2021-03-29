Stranded Suez Canal ship has re-floated, reports say

The stranded Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal was re-floated on Monday and is currently being secured, Inch Cape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter.

The 400 metre (430 yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, blocking one of the world's busiest waterways.

About 15 per cent of world shipping traffic transits the canal and hundreds of vessels are waiting to pass once the blockage is cleared.

Suez Canal Authority (SCA) Chairman Osama Rabie earlier said he hoped it would not be necessary to remove some of the 18,300 containers to lighten the ship's load, but that strong tides and winds were complicating efforts to free it.

Tugging attempts restarted on Saturday afternoon and further efforts were planned on Saturday night and Sunday morning, SCA sources said, though they added it could be necessary to remove more sand from around the ship to free it. The Suez Canal Authority had earlier said in a statement that tugging operations to free the ship had resumed.

Also read | Russia offers to help Egypt in freeing Suez Canal ship

Dredgers removed some 20,000 tonnes of sand from around its bow by Friday. A Dutch firm working to free the vessel said it could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday thanked foreign partners for offers to help refloat the ship.

Fourteen tugs had been involved in efforts to refloat the Ever Given till Saturday.