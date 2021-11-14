Star dolphin Winter dies of twisted intestines in US

Winter, who was Florida’s most famous dolphin, died of twisted intestines, as per necropsy results released by an aquarium on Saturday.

It was the star of the movie ‘Dolphin Tale’ and was also beloved by fans around the world. The intestines of the dolphin were in an area, which was impossible to reach through surgery.

In a statement, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, said, “There was nothing more the team could have done to save her life.”

The aquarium added that the condition is found in stranded wild dolphins “as well as any living being with intestines”.

Winter died on Thursday. The dolphin inspired several fans after her tail was amputated on getting entangled in a crab trap rope, cutting off circulation.

A prosthetic tail and a miraculous recovery for the dolphin had offered hope to many fans.

“Because of Winter’s injury and the distortion, it caused in her body, she was more prone to facing health complications since her rescue 16 years ago,” the aquarium said.

According to the aquarium staff, they worked around the clock to leave no stone unturned to save 16-year-old Winter and minimise her pain. The facility was closed on Friday to mourn the loss of the star dolphin, but reopened on Saturday.

