Seoul, South Korea

Former South Korean defence minister Kim Yong Hyun has been formally arrested for his alleged role in President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law in the country last week. This marks the first such declaration in over 40 years and has sparked political unrest across the country. Authorities are investigating whether Yoon and his associates could face charges of rebellion, according to AP.

Martial law attempt sparks chaos

On December 4, President Yoon’s brief martial law order, which lasted just six hours, led to widespread public outrage and protests in Seoul. Thousands of South Koreans took to the streets, calling for Yoon’s impeachment after the military was sent to block parliament and disrupt the lawmaking process.

Former defence minister arrested for rebellion

Former Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun has been arrested on charges of rebellion and abuse of power. Kim is accused of recommending martial law to President Yoon and sending troops to block lawmakers from voting on it. Kim is the first person arrested in connection with the incident, and prosecutors have up to 20 days to decide whether to formally indict him. If convicted of rebellion, Kim could face the death penalty. Kim has publicly apologised for his role and taken full responsibility, urging leniency for the soldiers who followed his orders.

Yoon under investigation

According to AP, President Yoon and several key figures, including military and police officers, are under investigation for their involvement in the martial law attempt. The Justice Ministry has imposed an overseas travel ban on Yoon and eight others, signaling they are critical suspects. The opposition-controlled parliament has passed a bill to appoint an independent special counsel to investigate Yoon, arguing that prosecutors cannot be trusted to conduct an impartial probe.

Military obstruction of Parliament

Testimonies at a parliamentary hearing revealed the military's role in obstructing lawmakers from entering the National Assembly. Kwak Jong-keun, commander of the Army Special Warfare Command, confirmed that he received orders from Kim to prevent lawmakers from voting on the martial law decree. Yoon also allegedly contacted him, asking troops to forcibly remove lawmakers. Meanwhile, military officers under investigation, including Kim Dae-woo, are facing suspensions for their roles in the incident.

Rebellion charges against Yoon

Opposition parties have raised charges of rebellion against President Yoon, accusing him of deploying the military to disrupt parliament, an unconstitutional act under South Korean law. The martial law decree, declared without a state of emergency or war, was swiftly overturned by the National Assembly, which rejected it in a unanimous vote.

Impeachment efforts and political fallout

Although Yoon survived an impeachment vote on December 7, thanks to a boycott by the ruling party lawmakers, the opposition Democratic Party plans a new impeachment motion. They have also submitted motions to impeach other key figures, including the police chief and justice minister. If Yoon is impeached, his presidential powers would be suspended pending a Constitutional Court ruling. If removed, a new presidential election will be called.

Political crisis unfolds

South Korea remains in political turmoil, with widespread calls for accountability from President Yoon and his associates. The situation continues to evolve as the investigation into the martial law incident intensifies.

