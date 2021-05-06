South Africa: Suspended ANC SG, Ace Magashule, hits back

Suspended Secretary General of the ANC, Ace Magashule says he is appealing his suspension and hits back saying he is suspending ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"I, herewith announce that I am immediately, and formally, appealing this unconstitutional suspension, in terms of the ANC Constitution, my suspension is thus wholly suspended, until my appeal has been heard, and its final outcome announced," he said in a letter.

"I have also, in accordance with the power vested in me as the Secretary General of the ANC, and furthermore in full compliance with the relevant conference resolutions summarily suspend the President of the ANC, comrade Cyril Ramaphosa," Magashule added.

Embattled Magashule was served with a letter on Wednesday following a national working committee (NWC) meeting on Monday.

Magashule is facing corruption, fraud and money laundering charges related to a Free State asbestos tender.

An obstinate Magashule, who issued his statement in his capacity as the Secretary General of the ANC said deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte had no authority to issue him with a suspension letter.

"It is evident that the Deputy Secretary General does not have the authority to issue such letters. This letter is fatally flawed, and in fact unconstitutional. Furthermore, these letters are based on a selective and factional interpretation of the relevant resolution," Magashule said.

He also urged other party members who received similar letters to also follow the appropriate internal appeal processes.

ANC issued a statement Immediately saying the party has noted the letter written by the Secretary General Comrade Ace Magashule to the President of the ANC Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa

"The decisions of the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee stand. The NEC will be meeting over the weekend and will accordingly respond to the Secretary General," Pule Mabe, ANC Spokesperson said.

"The ANC request that the Secretary General respect the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organisation," he added.