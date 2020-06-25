Some areas in Bengaluru sealed due to virus: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said that due to the increasing coronavirus cases some areas in Bengaluru have been sealed.

Also Read: India records highest daily COVID-19 spike of 16,922 cases; Delhi crosses 70,000 mark

"We have called ministers and officials meeting where further handling of the situation will be discussed," the Karnataka CM said, adding, "in Bengaluru have arranged all facilities to treat coronavirus patients."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Police said that three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 54 in the forces.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 75,60,782 samples were tested on Wednesday with 2,07,871 samples being tested in the last 24 hours as a government official asserted that out of India's total COVID-19 cases, only 4.16 per cent of patients required ventilator support.

In Rajasthan, 76 new coronavirus cases were reported with the total number of cases going up to 16,085 including 3,064 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached to 375 in the state.

Andhra Pradesh reported 477 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 8783. The death toll in the state due to the virus has gone up to 136.

West Bengal reported 445 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases rises to 15,173 in the state including 4,880 active cases and 591 deaths.