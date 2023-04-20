ugc_banner
Solar Eclipse 2023 Live updates: Watch it from Indonesia, Australia

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Apr 20, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

Solar Eclipse Representative Image Photograph:(Twitter)

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking the Sun's light from reaching the Earth. This can only happen during a new moon when the Moon is in its monthly orbit around the Earth and the three celestial bodies align in a straight line.

Solar eclipses are rare and can only be seen from certain parts of the Earth. The hybrid solar eclipse is now over. It was an uncommon occurrence; the previous one occurred in 2013. The solar eclipse can be seen from Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. But beginning at 7 IST on April 20, Indians may view the eclipse live on TimeAndDate.com's YouTube page. Additionally, you may view live streaming on the NASA YouTube account.
 

20 Apr 2023, 12:24 PM (IST)
Total Eclipse in western Australia town of Exmouth
20 Apr 2023, 12:05 PM (IST)
Watch a total Solar Eclipse in Australia
