Solar Eclipse 2023 Live updates: Watch it from Indonesia, Australia

Solar eclipses are rare and can only be seen from certain parts of the Earth. The hybrid solar eclipse is now over. It was an uncommon occurrence; the previous one occurred in 2013. The solar eclipse can be seen from Australia, the Pacific Ocean, East and South Asia, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. But beginning at 7 IST on April 20, Indians may view the eclipse live on TimeAndDate.com's YouTube page. Additionally, you may view live streaming on the NASA YouTube account.

