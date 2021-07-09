Since leaving office, Trump charged $50,000 from secret service agents protecting him

According to spending data compiled by The Washington Post, former President Trump's New Jersey golf club charged the US Secret Service more than $10,000 for accommodations in May.

The Secret Service was charged about $10,200 by former President Donald Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for guest rooms used by his protection detail during Trump's first month there this summer.

The expenses for an 18-day stay in May totalled $10,199.52, or nearly $566 per night at the facility.

According to documents, taxpayers have paid Trump's businesses more than $50,000 for rooms used by Secret Service personnel since he left office in January.

The agency has not disclosed the reason behind those charges, which were placed before Trump’s arrival.

According to the Washington Post, Trump has charged the Secret Service for rooms used by its officers on numerous occasions, even during his presidency.

According to the Post's study of spending records, Trump charged the government more than $2.5 million throughout his presidency, including the Secret Service, State Department, and Defense Department.

