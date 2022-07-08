Shinzo Abe shot live updates: Japan's Ex-PM in grave condition, receiving blood transfusion

The chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said in a statemnt that, "The former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man who is believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody". Photograph: Twitter

Japan's Ex- prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning while campaigning for the parliamentary elections. He was giving a speech in Nara city when the attacker shot him on his chest from the back. He was immediately rushed to the hospital with heavy and continuous bleeding. He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. The attacker has been arrested by the police. He is a resident of Nara city. The chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said in a statement, "The former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, who is believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody".

Who shot Japan's Ex-Pm Shinzo Abe and why?

Tetsuya Yamagami has been identified as the killer and is a resident of Nara city. The 41 year old man was immediately taken into custody. He said that he was "unhappy and dissatisfied" with the ex-prime minister. The gun has been also seized by the police and is said to be homemade. The killer was identified as the former personnel of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force, according to a report by Fuji TV and had been in service till 2005.