Shinzo Abe shot live updates: Japan's Ex-PM in grave condition, receiving blood transfusion

Japan's Ex- prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday morning while campaigning for the parliamentary elections. He was giving a speech in Nara city when the attacker shot him on his chest from the back. He was immediately rushed to the hospital with heavy and continuous bleeding. He was Japan's longest-serving prime minister. The attacker has been arrested by the police. He is a resident of Nara city. The chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said in a statement, "The former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at around 11:30 am in Nara. One man, who is believed to be the shooter, has been taken into custody".
Tetsuya Yamagami has been identified as the killer and is a resident of Nara city. The 41 year old man was immediately taken into custody. He said that he was "unhappy and dissatisfied" with the ex-prime minister. The gun has been also seized by the police and is said to be homemade. The killer was identified as the former personnel of Japan’s Maritime Self-Defence Force, according to a report by Fuji TV and had been in service till 2005.
Jul 08, 2022, 02:06 PM (IST)
Rahm Emanuel, the US Ambassador to Japan said that United States is "saddened and shocked" because of the shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe. According to a report by Reuters, he said that, "Abe has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States". "The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan", he added.
Jul 08, 2022, 01:48 PM (IST)
Japan's current prime minister, Fumio Kishida said in a press conference that Shinzo Abe is in a "grave condition". Do you know what this phrase means?
Grave condition refers to a serious and sad situation and is mentioned when a person is very sick or in a critical condition.
Fumio Kishida also said that "Currently doctors are doing everything they can".
Jul 08, 2022, 01:31 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he is deeply distressed by the attack on Shinzo Abe and prayed for his health. He also referred Shinzo as his dear friend. See the tweet below,
Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022