Several pro democratic lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

Several pro-democratic lawmakers were arrested in Hong Kong on Sunday on charges related to obstructing a legislative council meeting in May.

Seven lawmakers -- Wu Chi Wai, Andrew Wan, Helena Wong, Kwok Wing Kin, Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Fernando Cheung -- announced their arrests on their individual Facebook pages.

The arrests took place early in the morning. The move comes after Beijing passed a contentious security law in June.

The arrests, however, did not appear to be directly linked to the law but come as police have arrested around 30 under the legislation in recent months.

The said national security law punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

Beijing imposed the national security law on its freest city on June 30. Critics -- the West and human rights groups -- say it represents the latest move by Beijing to tighten its grip over the former British colony and erode its judicial independence.