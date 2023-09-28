Second Republican prez debate LIVE: Ramaswamy says border wall won’t stop fentanyl inflow

Seven Republican candidates are taking part in the second 2024 Republican presidential debate Wednesday (Sep 28) (6.30 am IST on Thursday) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California. Former United States president Donald Trump, a presidential hopeful, has skipped the event to address current and former United Auto Workers (UAW), who have been protesting.

The seven candidates in Wednesday's debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump's absence from the event was mentioned by Florida Governor DeSantis, who said, "Where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action- Donald Trump. He should be on this stage."