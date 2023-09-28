Second Republican prez debate LIVE: Ramaswamy says border wall won’t stop fentanyl inflow
Story highlights
Seven Republican candidates are taking part in the second 2024 Republican presidential debate Wednesday (Sep 28) (6.30 am IST on Thursday) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California. Former United States president Donald Trump, a presidential hopeful, has skipped the event to address current and former United Auto Workers (UAW), who have been protesting. The seven candidates in Wednesday's debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump's absence from the event was mentioned by Florida Governor DeSantis, who said, "Where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action- Donald Trump. He should be on this stage."
Seven Republican candidates are taking part in the second 2024 Republican presidential debate Wednesday (Sep 28) (6.30 am IST on Thursday) at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California. Former United States president Donald Trump, a presidential hopeful, has skipped the event to address current and former United Auto Workers (UAW), who have been protesting.
The seven candidates in Wednesday's debate include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump's absence from the event was mentioned by Florida Governor DeSantis, who said, "Where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action- Donald Trump. He should be on this stage."
recommended stories
recommended stories
Ramaswamy's argument for using a wall to prevent the influx of fentanyl overlooks a crucial fact: the overwhelming majority of fentanyl enters the country through established land border crossings, often transported by US citizens. Placing a wall would have no impact on this situation.
Fentanyl seizures primarily take place at official land crossings, where commuters and visitors attempt to smuggle drugs either on their person or in their vehicles. Between September and August, out of the total 12.8 tonnes of fentanyl seized at the US-Mexico border, a staggering 11.4 tonnes were intercepted at these official land crossings, with the remaining 1.4 tonnes discovered in areas between these crossings, often associated with illegal entry into the country.
Christie has coined a fresh nickname for Trump – 'Donald Duck.' A one-time ally who diverged from Trump due to his election denial, Christie bestowed this label on the absent Republican frontrunner for his decision to skip the debate, as reported by AP. Addressing the camera directly, Christie remarked, 'I know you're watching' because 'you can't resist.' He further charged Trump with avoiding the stage out of fear of defending his track record. Christie declared, "No one among us will refer to you as Donald Trump anymore. From now on, we'll call you Donald Duck."
Scott temporarily abandoned his affable persona, launching a scathing attack on Ramaswamy by alleging his involvement with the Chinese Communist Party in business dealings. This aggressive move, in line with Scott's campaign promise to adopt a more assertive approach following his overshadowing in the initial debate, provoked an enraged response from Ramaswamy. The ensuing exchange of heated words created a chaotic moment, with moderators struggling to regain control.
The Republican presidential candidates mostly agreed that the US economic future should be powered by gasoline, and slammed the Biden administration's support for electric vehicles.
“Joe Biden’s Green New Deal agenda is good for Beijing and bad for Detroit,” former president Mike Pence said.
Ramaswamy, meanwhile said he would “unlock American energy, drill, frack, burn coal, embrace nuclear energy.”
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted former US president Donald Trump's absence from the second Republican presidential debate.
"Where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership. And you know who else is missing in action- Donald Trump. He should be on this stage," DeSantis said.
Vivek Ramaswamy said on Wednesday that governments need to deliver economic growth in the United States, unlock American energy, embrace nuclear energy, and put people back to work.
Addressing the second Republican presidential debate, Ramaswamy hit out at the current US administration and said, "Disastrous economic policies have driven up prices, driven up interest rates and mortgage rates. At the same time, wages remain stagnant."
He also said that the US Dollar needs to be stabilised.
Tim Scott said that President Joe Biden needs to be fired while highlighting that this is the reason why he is running for office.
"We are focusing on restoring hope, creating opportunities and protecting the American we all love," Scott added.
The second 2024 Republican presidential debate has started. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott begins the debate.
A total of seven leaders of the Republican party are taking part in Wednesday's debate- Ron DeSantis, Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, Tim Scott, Chris Christie and Doug Burgum.
Former US president Donald Trump skipped the second Republican presidential debate and chose to address current and former United Auto Workers (UAW).
Trump said current President Joe Biden destroyed unions and also destroyed jobs in the US to make more jobs overseas and take more money from foreign bodies.