Satellite image shows China’s new fighter deployed near Taiwan

After Taiwan's defence minister said China is ready to invade Taiwan, the Chinese Air Force has reportedly parked the new J-16D fighter jet at an eastern airbase near Taiwan.

Earlier this week China had sent a record number of 56 warplanes to Taiwan escalating tensions between the two countries. Taiwan's defence minister later said that China has the capability to launch an invasion in 2025.

Kanwa defence review released pictures of J-16D fighters at the Xiangtang airbase in Nanchang, Jiangxi in May. Another photo reportedly taken in January shows the fighter parked in Zhejiang province. It reportedly has new hangers. Reports claim both hangers belong to China's Eastern Theatre Command.

The J-16D was displayed recently at the China air show. Reports claim the fighter has the capability to subvert Taiwan's anti-aircraft defences.

The new version of the J-16D aircraft has reportedly been built to ensure it jams anti-aircraft defences closely mirroring the US Navy’s F/A-18G Growler.

It has the capability to degrade enemy radars allowing fighter aircraft to enter deep into the enemy's airspace. The J-16D also has air-to-air missiles.

China's J-16 fighters and 12 nuclear-capable H-6 bombers had entered Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday as the country scrambled its jets to thwart the PLA threat. Another four jets were also spotted at night by Taiwan's military officials.

Last week several more Chinese jets entered had Taiwan's territory as the island scrambled jets and deployed missiles

Taiwan said the jets last week included J-16 and Su-30 fighters including early warning aircraft and anti-submarine aircraft, also the nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

(Social Media Courtesy: Twitter: @louischeung_hk)

(With inputs from Agencies)