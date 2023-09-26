S Jaishankar at UN LIVE: Indian EAM to address high-level UNGA session
Story highlights
S Jaishankar at UNGA: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a nine-day US trip last week. The highlight of the trip remains his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday (September 26). Ahead of the big speech, Jaishankar met the President of the UNGA Dennis Francis on Monday. He also held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines with the two leaders affirming a "strong bilateral relationship'. During his address at the UNGA, EAM is expected to bat for the Global South yet again while keeping India at the centre of discussion as was seen at the recently concluded BRICS and G20 summits. Eyes will remain on Jaishankar if he raises the Canada and Khalistan issue which has dominated the global headlines for over a week now.
Upon completion of the 78th UNGA related engagements, EAM will visit Washington D.C. from September 27-30 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US administration, US business leaders and think tanks. EAM will also be addressing the fourth World Culture Festival being organised by the Art of Living.
A video posted on the EAM's social media account showed him interacting with various world leaders, including Sameh Shoukrey of Egypt, Gen Jeje Odongo of Uganda, Constantinos Kombos of Cyprus, Carlos Pereira of Guinea Bissau, and Abdul Momen of Bangladesh.
The EAM is in New York to lead the Indian delegation at the 78th UNGA. Ahead of his highly-anticipated address, Jaishankar met UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters.
The two leaders discussed how India’s G20 Presidency had contributed to strengthening UN's sustainable development agenda.