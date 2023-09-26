S Jaishankar at UN LIVE: Indian EAM to address high-level UNGA session

S Jaishankar at UNGA: India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar embarked on a nine-day US trip last week. The highlight of the trip remains his address at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday (September 26). Ahead of the big speech, Jaishankar met the President of the UNGA Dennis Francis on Monday. He also held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines with the two leaders affirming a "strong bilateral relationship'.

During his address at the UNGA, EAM is expected to bat for the Global South yet again while keeping India at the centre of discussion as was seen at the recently concluded BRICS and G20 summits. Eyes will remain on Jaishankar if he raises the Canada and Khalistan issue which has dominated the global headlines for over a week now.

