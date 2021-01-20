Russian President Vladimir Putin submerges himself in icy water to mark Orthodox Epiphany

Russian President Vladimir Putin, dressed in nothing but a pair of blue swimming trunks, submerged himself in icy water on Tuesday to fulfil an Orthodox Christian ritual to mark the feast of Epiphany.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the tradition "celebrates one of the main Christian holidays, the baptism of the Lord."

The Russian leader shed a thick coat and boots, as temperatures hovered at -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) and stepped into a pool surrounded by snow and facing a large cross made of ice outside Moscow.

Putin, 68, grew up under Communist rule where open shows of religion were frowned upon. As president, he has become a frequent attendee of Russian Orthodox ceremonies and has given the church a major voice in society.

For orthodox Christians across Russia, January 19 is a special occasion as it commemorates the baptism of Jesus in river Jordon and its called Epiphany.

Russian authorities install wooden steps to facilitate access for worshippers throughout the country wishing to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ.

While the ritual has become popular among Russian politicians and even foreign diplomats, the Orthodox Church has said the event is not actually a canonical tradition and dismiss it as a fad.