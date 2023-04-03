Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's Zelensky likely to visit Poland on April 5
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that fighting around the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remained "particularly hot". He gave no indication the city had finally fallen to Russia as claimed by the founder of the Wagner mercenary force
Russia's RIA sate news agency reported the number of people wounded in the bomb blast that killed a prominent Russian military blogger in St Petersburg on Sunday has risen to 32 from 25 reported earlier.
Citing the ministry of health, RIA reported on Monday that 10 of the people were in a serious condition.
Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a St Petersburg cafe in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.
Yevgeny Prigozhin said his troops, involved in a months-long effort to encircle and capture the bombed-out city, had raised a Russian flag on its administrative building.
Prigozhin said in video posted on his press service's Telegram account on Sunday: "From a legal point of view, Bakhmut has been taken. The enemy is concentrated in the western parts."
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Poland on April 5, the Polish president's foreign affairs adviser Marcin Przydacz said on Monday.
"The visit will take place at the invitation of President (Andrzej) Duda. There will be long, broad talks, not only about the security situation, but also about economic and political support", Przydacz told private radio RMF. "It will be an official visit."