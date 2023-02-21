Russia-Ukraine war | Six killed, 12 injured in latest bout of shelling on Kherson
With the Russia-Ukraine war set to mark its one-year anniversary in a couple of days, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the year-long war against neighbouring Ukraine. Catch all the crucial updates from the Russia-Ukraine war on WION.
Six civilians have been killed, and another 12 injured have been injured by the latest bout of Russian shelling on Ukraine.
As per Ukraine's military, the shelling happened in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.
Taking to Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the death toll and said: "The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson. Again mercilessly killing the civilian population."
"The world has no right to forget for a single moment that Russian cruelty and aggression know no bounds," he said.
As per Reuters, Zelensky also posted photographs of bodies on the pavement, broken shop fronts and a transport stop that had been destroyed.
Reacting to Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear warning, united States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the decision to suspend the nuclear treaty was irresponsible.
"The announcement by Russia that it's suspending participation is deeply unfortunate and irresponsible," Blinken said while talking to the Press in Athens.
"We'll be watching carefully to see what Russia actually does. We’ll of course make sure that in any event, we are postured appropriately for the security of our own country and that of our allies," he added.
With just days to go in Russia-Ukraine one-year war anniversary, world leaders are visiting Kyiv in a show of their solidarity towards the war-torn country. A day after US President Joe Biden visited Kyiv on a surprise visit, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also touched down the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, her spokesman told AFP news agency. Read more about the visit here.
A day after US President Joe Biden's historic visit to the war-torn Kyiv, Russian President Vladimir Putin has delivered a nuclear warning to the west.
Putin accused the West of trying to destroy Russia and said that Russia will be suspending a landmark nuclear arms treaty.
"I am forced to announce today that Russia is suspending its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty."
He alleged that people in Washington were thinking of resuming nuclear testing and due to this Russia's defence ministry and nuclear corporation should be ready to test Russian nuclear weapons if necessary.
"Of course, we will not do this first. But if the United States conducts tests, then we will. No one should have dangerous illusions that global strategic parity can be destroyed," Putin said.
Vladimir accused the West for attempting to end Russia "once and for all".
"The Western elites do not conceal their goals," he said. "It is a direct quote – to bring Russia a strategic defeat. What does it mean? What is it for us? It means to end us, once and for all. It means they plan to turn a local conflict into a global confrontation. We understand it exactly like that. And we will react to it accordingly."
The Russian President, however, branded this goal "impossible".
"However, they cannot fail to realise that it is impossible to defeat Russia on the battlefield. So, they conduct more and more aggressive information attacks against us," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday vowed to continue the war Moscow initiated against its neighbour Ukraine last year.
Speaking nearly a year to the day Moscow began its offensive against Kyiv, Putin also accused the US-led NATO alliance of fanning the flames against Russia.
"Responsibility for fomenting the Ukrainian conflict, for its escalation and for the increasing number of victims lies entirely with Western elites. And, of course, the current regime in Kyiv," he said.