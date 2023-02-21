Russia-Ukraine war | Six killed, 12 injured in latest bout of shelling on Kherson

Six civilians have been killed, and another 12 injured have been injured by the latest bout of Russian shelling on Ukraine.

As per Ukraine's military, the shelling happened in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Taking to Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the death toll and said: "The Russian army is heavily shelling Kherson. Again mercilessly killing the civilian population."

"The world has no right to forget for a single moment that Russian cruelty and aggression know no bounds," he said.

As per Reuters, Zelensky also posted photographs of bodies on the pavement, broken shop fronts and a transport stop that had been destroyed.