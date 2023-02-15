Russia-Ukraine war | NATO chief welcomes pledges made by alliance members for Ukraine
Ukraine’s Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Haidai said that its forces are continuing to repel the Russian forces making rapid advances towards the eastern region. In other news, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said that defence ministers have taken steps to further strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defence.
NATO chief Stoltenberg said that member countries' defence ministers have taken steps to further strengthen the alliance’s deterrence and defence, says.
The move “reflects the reality that we live in a more dangerous world with Russia’s aggressive behaviour, persistent terrorism and the challenges posed by China”, he says.
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference after a meeting of defence ministers at the military alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.
“Time is of the essence” and Kyiv has a “window of opportunity to tip the balance”, Stoltenberg says, adding that he welcomed the new pledges of support made by Nato allies, “including more weapons and military training”.
The response came after The Russian defence ministry claimed earlier its troops had broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defences on the eastern front of Luhansk. It said Ukrainian troops had retreated in the face of Russian attacks, but did not say in which part of the region