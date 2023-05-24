Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | 20,000 Wagner fighters 'killed' in fight for Bakhmut

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 455th day on May 24, in a startling claim that has stunned the corridors of power across Europe, the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that about 20,000 fighters of the mercenery group were killed in the battle for Bakhmut.

Besides, after claims of Russian takeover of Bakhmut region gained currency, unidentified fighters infiltrated Russia's southwestern Belgorod.

Nine people were hospitalised after overnight drone attacks in the Belgorod region, the governor said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting China. Mishustin predicted that Russia-China bilateral trade would hit a record $200 billion per year.