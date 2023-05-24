Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | 20,000 Wagner fighters 'killed' in fight for Bakhmut
Story highlights
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 455th day on May 24, in a startling claim that has stunned the corridors of power across Europe, the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that about 20,000 fighters of the mercenery group were killed in the battle for Bakhmut. Besides, after claims of Russian takeover of Bakhmut region gained currency, unidentified fighters infiltrated Russia's southwestern Belgorod. Nine people were hospitalised after overnight drone attacks in the Belgorod region, the governor said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting China. Mishustin predicted that Russia-China bilateral trade would hit a record $200 billion per year.
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered 455th day on May 24, in a startling claim that has stunned the corridors of power across Europe, the Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that about 20,000 fighters of the mercenery group were killed in the battle for Bakhmut.
Besides, after claims of Russian takeover of Bakhmut region gained currency, unidentified fighters infiltrated Russia's southwestern Belgorod.
Nine people were hospitalised after overnight drone attacks in the Belgorod region, the governor said.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is visiting China. Mishustin predicted that Russia-China bilateral trade would hit a record $200 billion per year.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, on Wednesday, reported that five foreign men, three British men, a Swedish national and a Croatian man, accused of fighting alongside Ukrainian forces will be put on trial on terror-linked charges on May 31.
They have also been accused of fighting with the Azov regiment of the Ukrainian forces which fought against Russian troops in the southern port city of Mariupol.
About 20,000 Wagner fighters were killed in the prolonged battle for Ukraine’s Bakhmut, Yevgeny Prigozhin, chief of Russian President Vladimir Putin-backed private mercenary force.
In an interview with a pro-Moscow strategist, Prigozhin also made a disputed claim that regular Russian forces have killed civilians during the war.