Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Wagner chief claims Bakhmut under Russian group's control

On Wednesday, the Kremlin slammed media reports on the Nord Stream pipelines attacks saying that theyy are a coordinated effort to divert attention. It added that Moscow is perplexed how US officials can assume anything about the attacks without investigation.

“Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA news agency.

“How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?”

Peskov also said that Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation.

“We are still not allowed in the investiga