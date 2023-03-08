Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Wagner chief claims Bakhmut under Russian group's control
As Russia inches closer to seizing control of the Bakhmut city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has ruled out withdrawing the troops from the besieged city, saying that such a move will allow Russian forces to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine
“This is tactical for us,” Zelensky told CNN in an interview on Tuesday.
Ukraine's top military leader, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, discussed the situation in Bakhmut with US and NATO military leaders, he said in a Telegram post on Tuesday.
“First of all, I informed them about the situation on the battlefield. I focused on the Eastern direction in the most detailed way. In particular, the situation in Bakhmut,” Ukraine's commander-in-chief said. “We discussed the supply of military aid, including weapons and ammunition, in no less detail. The issues of strengthening air defense and providing long-range weapons remain crucial.”
On Wednesday, the Kremlin slammed media reports on the Nord Stream pipelines attacks saying that theyy are a coordinated effort to divert attention.
It added that Moscow is perplexed how US officials can assume anything about the attacks without investigation.
“Obviously, the authors of the attack want to divert attention. Obviously, this is a coordinated stuffing in the media,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the state RIA news agency.
“How can American officials assume anything without an investigation?”
Peskov also said that Nord Stream shareholder countries should insist on an urgent, transparent investigation.
“We are still not allowed in the investiga
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the press service of founder of the Wagner mercenary group, has claimed that Russian forces now fully control eastern Bakhmut city. Though it is yet to be verified officially.
Russian state-owned news agency Tass reports that in a Telegram message, Prigozhin was quoted as saying “The divisions of the Wagner PMC occupied the entire eastern part of Bakhmut. Everything east of the Bakhmutka river is completely under the control of the Wagner PMC.”