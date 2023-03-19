Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Vladimir Putin visits ocuupied Mariupol, Crimea
Story highlights
Despite an arrest warrant issued for war crimes, Russian President Vladimir Putin travelled to Crimea and then to Mariupol to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula's annexation from Ukraine as the Russia-Ukraine conflict entered its 389th day on Saturday. Putin visited an art school and a children's centre that is part of a project to develop a historical park on the site of an ancient Greek colony, Russian state news agencies said. On Friday, the court accused Putin of bearing personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine during Russia's invasion of the neighbouring country starting almost 13 months ago.
Ukrainian forces outside the battered eastern city of Bakhmut are managing to keep Russian units at bay so ammunition, food, equipment and medicines can be delivered to defenders, the army has said.
"We are managing to deliver the necessary munitions, food, gear and medicines to Bakhmut. We are also managing to take our wounded out of the city," military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevaty told the ICTV television channel.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday that Moscow is open to serious proposals on resolving the Ukrainian crisis but will not accept ultimatums, reports TASS news agency.
Commenting on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba’s remark about the importance of Zelensky’s "peace formula," she said, "Unfortunately, it is another attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to mislead the international community and its own people."
Russia and Ukraine have agreed to renew the Black Sea grain deal for few months. Turkey and the UN announced the initiative was extended, but did not say for how long. A spokesperson for Russia’s defence ministry said it had notified other parties that the deal was extended for 60 days, while a Ukrainian minister said the deal was extended for 120 days.
The chief of the Wagner mercenary group, Evgeny Prigozhin, has claimed that up to 1,200 new recruits join its ranks every day.
"The result that we are having now, we did not expect it. We have days when we recruit up to 1,200 people a day. An average number fluctuates from 500 to 800," he said on Telegram.
Prigozhin said he expects that by mid-May the number of fighters will increase by 30,000.
Shortly after landing in Crimea, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a visit to Mariupol, the Ukrainian city which has been under the control of Moscow forces since last year.
Tass news agency, citing Kremlin, reported that Putin flew to the southern port city by helicopter.
Two people were killed and 10 wounded after Russia struck Kramatorsk with bombs on Saturday, the regional governor said, accusing Moscow of having used cluster bombs in the attack on the eastern Ukrainian city, reports Guardian.
Pavlo Kyrylenko said a park had been targeted and “a dozen residential buildings” damaged.
AFP news agency reporters heard about 10 explosions go off nearly simultaneously and said they saw a woman die at the scene from her wounds. Soon after, another round of explosions was heard in a neighbourhood 2km away.