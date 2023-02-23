Live Now
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: UN chief slams Russian 'affront'
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he attends a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon December 21, 2021 Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Russia-Ukraine war will complete one year on February 24, it was nearly a year ago that Russia, led by Vladimir Putin started a conflict on European soil which hadn't seen a war for many decades. WION brings you LIVE updates
23 Feb 2023, 11:08 AM (IST)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres voiced his displeasure over Russian actions in Ukraine again.
"That invasion is an affront to our collective conscience," Guterres said. He called the anniversary "a grim milestone for the people of Ukraine and for the international community."
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has begun debate backed by Kyiv calling for lasting peace.