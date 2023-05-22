Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Still fighting for Bakhmut, says Kyiv
Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Bakhmut has again come into focus in Ukraine war again. Though Russia has declared officially that the city has been captured. Ukraine has struck a defiant tone and has said repeatedly that Ukrainian forces are still fighting for the city. Meanwhile, Russia's Wagner forces have said that it would transfer control of the city to Russian army by June 1. Stay with us as WION brings you latest from the battlefied and political, diplomatic arenas.
Ukraine's deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar has said that fight is ongoing for control of Bakhmut. Russia has officially declared that it has captured Bakhmut but Ukraine hasn't yet conceded.
"The fighting continues," Ukraine's deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar said, a day after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Bakhmut was "not occupied" by Russia.