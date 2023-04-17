Russia-Ukraine war Live updates | Russia's Gazprombank expands links with Indian banks as ties grow stronger
Story highlights
A Russian court is about to pronounce its verdict in the case against opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was accused of treason for his criticism of the invasion of Ukraine. His high-profile trial is the latest in a string of cases against opposition voices in Russia in a crackdown that has intensified since the start of the war in Ukraine.The opposition activist suffers from a nerve condition called polyneuropathy which his lawyers say was due to two poisoning attempts in 2015 and 2017.
Slovakia has handed over all 13 MiG-29 fighter jets it had pledged to Ukraine, the Slovak defence ministry said on Monday. Slovakia joined Poland in promising the planes in March to aid Ukraine as it battles Russia's invasion, and had delivered the first four planes last month, reports Reuters news agency.
A Russian court is due to deliver a verdict in the case against opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is being tried for treason for his criticism of the Ukraine offensive.
The 41-year-old is accused of treason, spreading “false” information about the Russian army and being affiliated with an “undesirable organisation”, according to AFP news agency.
Prosecutors have called for Kara-Murza to be sentenced to 25 years in jail.
In his last words in court following a closed-door trial, Kara-Murza said he stood by his political statements, including against Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.
“I subscribe to every word that I have said, that I am incriminated for today,” Kara-Murza said in comments published by journalist Alexei Venediktov.
Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday briefed President Vladimir Putin about drills conducted by the country’s Pacific Fleet.
Reuters reports that in footage broadcast on state television, Putin responded by saying that snap checks had shown the Pacific Fleet at a high level of readiness, and that Russia’s priority was Ukraine.
Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency also carried quotes from the meeting. It reports that “Putin expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the exercises”.
It quoted Shoigu saying that more than 25,000 military personnel, 167 ships and vessels, 12 submarines, 89 aircraft and helicopters are participating.
Russia’s Gazprombank—the third largest bank in the country— has expanded its links with banks in India to expedite trade between the two countries in national currencies, a key executive told Reuters on Monday, as Russia this year has become the biggest supplier of oil to India.
Trade between India and Russia has surged since the west imposed sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine last year, which has altered flows of oil and other goods.
Japan has lodged protest with Russia over its military exercises around disputed islands near Japan’s Hokkaido. Japanese chief cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Russia informed Tokyo that it would conduct missile exercises around the disputed islands 18-22 April.