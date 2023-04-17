Russia-Ukraine war Live updates | Russia's Gazprombank expands links with Indian banks as ties grow stronger

A Russian court is due to deliver a verdict in the case against opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza, who is being tried for treason for his criticism of the Ukraine offensive.

The 41-year-old is accused of treason, spreading “false” information about the Russian army and being affiliated with an “undesirable organisation”, according to AFP news agency.

Prosecutors have called for Kara-Murza to be sentenced to 25 years in jail.

In his last words in court following a closed-door trial, Kara-Murza said he stood by his political statements, including against Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

“I subscribe to every word that I have said, that I am incriminated for today,” Kara-Murza said in comments published by journalist Alexei Venediktov.