The Russian news agency TASS reported that Ukraine shelled Donetsk exactly when the ceasefire came into effect. The Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday that the fire came from 155 mm NATO artillery guns.

On its Telegram channel, the mission said, "Six shells of 155 mm caliber were fired."