Russia-Ukraine war live updates: Pope hopes Orthodox Christmas brings peace to Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire on Thursday. The decision comes on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.
Russia's Orthodox Church observes Christmas on January 7 but because of the ongoing war, many Ukrainians this year celebrated Christmas on December 25—similar to the West. Ukraine's main Orthodox Church rejected the authority of the Moscow patriarch.
The Russian news agency TASS reported that Ukraine shelled Donetsk exactly when the ceasefire came into effect. The Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) reported on Friday that the fire came from 155 mm NATO artillery guns.
On its Telegram channel, the mission said, "Six shells of 155 mm caliber were fired."
Pope Francis wished a happy Orthodox Christmas to the Ukrainian faithful. He hoped that it could lead to the end of the war.
He also asked the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square to pray for Ukraine.
Since Russia invaded Ukraine last February, Francis has spoken out against the war at nearly every public event, at least twice a week, denouncing what he has called atrocities and unprovoked aggression.
Russian forces struck the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration said, after the supposed start of a unilateral Russian ceasefire.
"The occupiers hit the city with rockets twice," Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on social media, adding that a residential building had been hit but there were no victims.
AFP journalists heard both outgoing and incoming shelling in the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.
The artillery fire was lighter than it has been in recent days and the streets of the largely bombed-out city were mostly empty except for military vehicles.
On the temporary ceasefire, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Russia "must leave the occupied territories -- only then will it have a 'temporary truce'. On his official Twitter account, Podolyak said to keep "hypocrisy to yourself."
First. Ukraine doesn't attack foreign territory & doesn't kill civilians. As RF does. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupation army on its territory...— Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 5, 2023
Second. RF must leave the occupied territories - only then will it have a "temporary truce". Keep hypocrisy to yourself.
The Kremlin said in a statement: "Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I (Putin) instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine."
In the order, Putin said that "proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day."
The unilateral ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin was started on Friday at 0900 GMT.