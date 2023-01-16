Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Moscow's overnight attack batters Zaporizhzhia; Dnipro death toll rises
Tass news agency has reported that Russia has produced the first nuclear warheads for the self-powered Poseidon super torpedoes.
They are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod nuclear submarine, TASS reported on Monday, citing an defence source.
Poseidon has beend escribed both by US and Russian officials as a new category of retaliatory weapon which is capable of triggering radioactive ocean swells to render coastal cities uninhabitable.
"The first Poseidon ammunition loads have been manufactured, and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future," TASS, a state news agency, quoted the source as saying.
The death toll from Dnipro missile attack has soared to 37, Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne has reported on Telegram, adding that the fatalities may be high.
Russia has issued a warning that Britain's plans to send tanks to Ukraine “will burn”, warning the west that supplying a new round of more advanced weapons to Ukraine would not change the course of the war.
“They are using [Ukraine] as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the British tanks, Reuters reports.
“These tanks are burning and will burn just like the rest,” Peskov said.
Ukraine’s south-eastern city of Zaporizhzhia came under fresh attack overnight from the Russian forces, injuring civilians and destroying residential infrastructure, according to regional officials.
Zaporizhzhia state administration chief Oleksandr Starukh said that Russia launched a rocket attack on the regional centre in a Telegram post at about 1 am local time
"The enemy launched a rocket attack on the regional centre and suburbs. There is destruction of civil, residential and industrial infrastructure. Information was received about several lightly wounded. All relevant services are on site.”