Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Moscow's overnight attack batters Zaporizhzhia; Dnipro death toll rises

Tass news agency has reported that Russia has produced the first nuclear warheads for the self-powered Poseidon super torpedoes.

They are being developed for deployment on the Belgorod nuclear submarine, TASS reported on Monday, citing an defence source.

Poseidon has beend escribed both by US and Russian officials as a new category of retaliatory weapon which is capable of triggering radioactive ocean swells to render coastal cities uninhabitable.

"The first Poseidon ammunition loads have been manufactured, and the Belgorod submarine will receive them in the near future," TASS, a state news agency, quoted the source as saying.

