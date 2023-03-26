Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Kyiv says Moscow 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage'

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow will place tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, marking the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia will have based such arms outside the country. The announcement comes at a time when tensions are growing with the West over the Ukraine war and amidst speculations that Russia might use nuclear weapons in the war. The United States reacted cautiously, with a senior administration official noting that Russia and Belarus had talked about such a deal over the past year, and said there were no signs Moscow planned to use its nuclear weapons.