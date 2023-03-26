Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates | Kyiv says Moscow 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage'
Story highlights
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that Moscow will place tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, marking the first time since the mid-1990s that Russia will have based such arms outside the country. The announcement comes at a time when tensions are growing with the West over the Ukraine war and amidst speculations that Russia might use nuclear weapons in the war. The United States reacted cautiously, with a senior administration official noting that Russia and Belarus had talked about such a deal over the past year, and said there were no signs Moscow planned to use its nuclear weapons.
Putin did not specify when the weapons would be transferred to Belarus, which has borders with three NATO members - Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.
With the war in its 13th month now, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons inside the territory of its neighbour and ally Belarus, another statement which strongly indicates that the West-Russia rivalry is only here to continue.
In an interview with a Japanese newspaper, Yomiuri Shimbun Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv cannot start a counter-offensive against Moscow until Western allies send more military support. He also said that the situation in the eastern part of the country is “not good” and that he has appealed to the United States and European countries to ramp up their supply of ammunition.
Ukraine says Russia 'took Belarus as a nuclear hostage'