Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile attacks kill 3 in Odesa, 3 in Donetsk, claims Ukraine
Story highlights
As Russia steps up its onslaught, Ukraine claims a Russian missile attack overnight killed three people in Odesa and three in the Donetsk area. WION brings you all the latest updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Stay tuned.
As Russia steps up its onslaught, Ukraine claims a Russian missile attack overnight killed three people in Odesa and three in the Donetsk area. WION brings you all the latest updates on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Stay tuned.
The UN nuclear chief's visit to the Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is currently under the control of Moscow, has been postponed until Thursday due to security concerns, according to Russian authorities.
Rafael Grossi was scheduled to visit the biggest nuclear power station in Europe on Wednesday to evaluate how the collapse of the Kakhovka dam would affect the site's safety, reported AFP.
Current worries about the facility have been made worse by the dam break, which created a reservoir to supply cooling water for the plant.
The Kremlin announced that Putin and Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz will meet in Moscow on Wednesday. As the West keeps enforcing sanctions in reaction to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Russia is attempting to strengthen its ties with Latin America, Africa, and other non-Western nations.
The counteroffensive by Ukraine is still in its early stages, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. In a press conference, Stoltenberg said, "We do not know if this will be a turning point in the war (...) The more gains Ukraine makes, the stronger their hand will be at the negotiating table."
The military bloc also needs to do more to standardise its weapons and gear, according to Stoltenberg, reported Al Jazeera.
Russian missile strikes overnight claimed the lives of three people in Odesa, a city on the Black Sea, and three in the eastern Ukrainian province of Donetsk, according to Ukrainian officials on Wednesday, reported Reuters. As per Ukraine's military, the three people killed in Odesa were inside a retail chain warehouse that was set on fire during an attack that also destroyed a commercial centre, an educational facility, a residential complex, restaurants, and stores. Firefighters battling flames in what seemed to be a warehouse were visible in video and pictures released online by a local authority. Multi-story buildings also appeared to have had windows blasted out and portions of their walls disappeared.