Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile attacks kill 3 in Odesa, 3 in Donetsk, claims Ukraine

The UN nuclear chief's visit to the Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is currently under the control of Moscow, has been postponed until Thursday due to security concerns, according to Russian authorities.

Rafael Grossi was scheduled to visit the biggest nuclear power station in Europe on Wednesday to evaluate how the collapse of the Kakhovka dam would affect the site's safety, reported AFP.

Current worries about the facility have been made worse by the dam break, which created a reservoir to supply cooling water for the plant.