Ukraine war anniversary LIVE updates | We will defeat everyone, says Zelensky
The Russia-Ukraine war on Friday entered its second year with no end visible in future, as the United Nations overwhelmingly voted to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces. WION brings you LIVE updates
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has arrived in Ukraine's capital Kiev, said a government spokesperson
A tale of two silences: Why India's Ukraine vote abstention in the UN is different from that of China
India and China have abstained, along with 30 other nations of the 193-member UN General Assembly, in the 141-7 vote in favour of the resolution that called for invoking principles of the United Nations charter underlying a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine... Read more
Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on the one-year anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war Friday that his forces were making plans to push Russian troops out of the country.
"A year ago, it was difficult for us to get serious weapons. Today, civilised countries see that you are the shield of Europe in the east." "There will be a counteroffensive. We are working hard to prepare and secure it," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a message to his people to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on Friday. The sombre message was that of defiance, saying "we will defeat everyone". "A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds," he said in a 15-minute speech.
Russia's Wagner group has reportedly taken full control of the Ukrainian village of Berkhivka, a village on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday. "Berkhivka is fully under our control. Units of Wagner Private Military Company are in full control of Berkhivka," he said in a social media post.
Hundreds of civilian casualties and mass graves were revealed.
Many people lost their lives, hundreds of missiles were launched & thousands left the country.
"I think that the presidency of India in G20 is an opportunity for India as an important country to demonstrate its leadership and to end this war in line with the demands formulated by UNGA resolution": Ukrainian FM Dmytro Kuleba
In a historic vote at the UNGA, countries condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The assembly "overwhelmingly" demanded Moscow to withdraw from Kyiv "immediately," with a call for "just and lasting" peace.
China calls for 'no use' of nuclear weapons in #UkraineRussiaWar️.— WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2023
Ceremonies will be held across the war-ravaged Ukraine by the citizens on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion even as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to assure them of victory amid the threat of new missile strikes.
"It's hypocrisy... when you are sending weapons to them (Russia), you are helping to destroy the UN charter and everything that UN stands for": Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responds to question on how far will China go to help Russia
UNGA vote demands Russia to leave Ukraine 'immediately'
"Today's vote is just another evidence, it is not only the West who supports Ukraine. The support is much broader": Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
The Eiffel Tower was lit up by Paris in the Ukrainian flag colours of yellow and blue as people gathered in huge numbers, draped in Ukrainian flags, at a vigil in London. In Brussels, the buildings of the European Union were also lit up in similar colours.