ugc_banner
Live Now

Ukraine war anniversary LIVE updates | We will defeat everyone, says Zelensky

WION Web Team
New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 24, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Zelensky addresses people on Ukraine war anniversary. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Russia-Ukraine war on Friday entered its second year with no end visible in future, as the United Nations overwhelmingly voted to demand the withdrawal of Russian forces. WION brings you LIVE updates

24 Feb 2023, 2:44 PM (IST)
Polish PM arrives in Kiev

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has arrived in Ukraine's capital Kiev, said a government spokesperson

24 Feb 2023, 2:26 PM (IST)
Opinion | A tale of two silences: Why India's Ukraine vote abstention in the UN is different from that of China

A tale of two silences: Why India's Ukraine vote abstention in the UN is different from that of China

India and China have abstained, along with 30 other nations of the 193-member UN General Assembly, in the 141-7 vote in favour of the resolution that called for invoking principles of the United Nations charter underlying a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine... Read more

UN

24 Feb 2023, 2:15 PM (IST)
Ukraine defence minister says preparing a counteroffensive

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on the one-year anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war Friday that his forces were making plans to push Russian troops out of the country.

"A year ago, it was difficult for us to get serious weapons. Today, civilised countries see that you are the shield of Europe in the east." "There will be a counteroffensive. We are working hard to prepare and secure it," he added.

24 Feb 2023, 1:47 PM (IST)
'The year of invincibility': Zelensky addresses citizens on one year of war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a message to his people to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion on Friday. The sombre message was that of defiance, saying "we will defeat everyone". "A year ago on this day, from this same place around seven in the morning, I addressed you with a brief statement, lasting only 67 seconds," he said in a 15-minute speech.

24 Feb 2023, 1:43 PM (IST)
WION reports from one of the cities hit by Russian missiles
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 12:46 PM (IST)
5 battles that shaped Ukraine war
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 12:44 PM (IST)
Wagner claims control of village near Bakhmut

Russia's Wagner group has reportedly taken full control of the Ukrainian village of Berkhivka, a village on the outskirts of Bakhmut, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday. "Berkhivka is fully under our control. Units of Wagner Private Military Company are in full control of Berkhivka," he said in a social media post.

24 Feb 2023, 12:08 PM (IST)
WION correspondent Anas Mallick speaks to locals in Mykolaiv
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 11:33 AM (IST)
On Russia-Ukraine war anniversary, WION asks, 'Whose war is it anyway?' (Part 2)
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 11:27 AM (IST)
On Russia-Ukraine war anniversary, WION asks, 'Whose war is it anyway?' (Part 1)
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 11:04 AM (IST)
Presidency of India in G20 an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership, end war: Ukrainian FM
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 11:02 AM (IST)
Countries condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine at UNGA
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 11:01 AM (IST)
China calls for 'no use' of nuclear weapons in Ukraine-Russia War️
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 10:57 AM (IST)
Ukrainians to hold ceremonies to mark one year of Russia's invasion

Ceremonies will be held across the war-ravaged Ukraine by the citizens on Friday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion even as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to assure them of victory amid the threat of new missile strikes.

24 Feb 2023, 10:40 AM (IST)
Ukraine war anniversary: WION's AnasMallick reports from Mykolaiv, Ukraine
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 10:32 AM (IST)
China helping to destroy UN charter by providing weapons: Ukrainian Foreign Minister
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 10:24 AM (IST)
UNGA vote demands Russia to leave Ukraine 'immediately'
×

 

24 Feb 2023, 10:17 AM (IST)
Eiffel Tower lit up in Ukrainian flag colours

The Eiffel Tower was lit up by Paris in the Ukrainian flag colours of yellow and blue as people gathered in huge numbers, draped in Ukrainian flags, at a vigil in London. In Brussels, the buildings of the European Union were also lit up in similar colours.