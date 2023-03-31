Russia- Ukraine war Live updates: Belarus expresses readiness to host Russian nukes

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that his country was ready to host Russia's "strategic" nuclear weapons on its territory. Russian President Vladimir Putin has made it clear weeks ago that Russia plans to do this. Russia is facing immense global pressure against such a move.

"If need be, Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons," said Lukashenko, referring to long-range missiles.

"We will stop at nothing to defend our countries, our states and our people," Lukashenko said in a televised address to the nation.

