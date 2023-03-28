Russia-Ukraine war Live updates: Avdiivka ‘wiped off the face of the Earth’
Russian forces which have been waging a battle in Ukraine's Avdiivka seems to be gaining grounds as a local official has said that the city “is being wiped off the face of the Earth." This comes as the shelling continues to intensify in Ukraine, as the war entered its 14th month recently.
Days after Russia said that it will deploy nuclear weapons in the territory of its ally Belarus, Minsk said it let Moscow do so as there is an "unprecedented" pressure from West.
Belarusian foreign ministry in Minsk said, "Belarus is forced to respond to strengthen its own security and defence capability,"
It added that Minsk is facing pressures, including political and economic pressure, emerging out of the United States and its allies.
Ukraine's Avdiivka city in Donetsk region seems to be well on its path to become a “second Bakhmut."The city which has a population remaining of 2,000 is about 90km (56 miles) south-west of Bakhmut, the city has come down under heavy Russian shelling in the recent months.
Increasingly, parts of the city which had a population of 30,0000 is shelled and destroyed daily, said Vitaliy Barabash, the city’s military administration head.
He added, "The town is being wiped off the face of the Earth."