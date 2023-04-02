Russia-Ukraine war live updates | Kyiv puts Chruch cleric with Russian ties under house arrest

Ukraine's sports minister Vadym Huttsait has claimed that 262 Ukrainian athletes have been killed and 363 sports facilities destroyed during the war against Russian.

Huttsait made these remarks while meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe.

Huttsait urged said Watanabe not to allow any athletes from Russia at the Olympics or other sports competitions.

“They all support this war and attend events held in support of this war,” Huttsait said, according to a transcript on president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s website.