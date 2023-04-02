Russia-Ukraine war live updates | Kyiv puts Chruch cleric with Russian ties under house arrest
Story highlights
Ukraine has strongly reacted to Russia taking over the presidentship of UN's most powerful organ, the Security Council, saying that its "a slap in the face", joining a chorus of outrage from Western countries. Moscow assumes the presidency as part of its monthly rotation between the Security Council's 15 member states, with ties with the West at their lowest point since the Cold War over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia's tenure was "a slap in the face to the international community" "I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency," he said on Twitter, calling Russia "an outlaw on the UNSC".
Ukraine's sports minister Vadym Huttsait has claimed that 262 Ukrainian athletes have been killed and 363 sports facilities destroyed during the war against Russian.
Huttsait made these remarks while meeting the visiting president of the International Federation of Gymnastics, Morinari Watanabe.
Huttsait urged said Watanabe not to allow any athletes from Russia at the Olympics or other sports competitions.
“They all support this war and attend events held in support of this war,” Huttsait said, according to a transcript on president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s website.
Kyiv has placed a top Ukrainian cleric from a church with alleged Moscow ties was under house arrest after a hearing into whether he glorified invading Russian forces and stoked religious divisions, the church said.
Kyiv has been cracking down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) on the grounds it is pro-Russian and collaborating with Moscow, a charge the church denies.
In a statement on Saturday, the UOC said a Kyiv court also ordered Metropolitan Pavlo to wear an electronic bracelet. The Interfax Ukraine and Ukrinform news agencies said Pavlo had been given 60 days of house arrest.
“I haven’t done anything. I believe this is a political order,” Pavlo told reporters after the ruling.
Moscow last chaired the council in February 2022, the same month it invaded Ukraine -- prompting Kyiv to call for Russia's removal from the council.
Russia will hold little influence on decisions but will be in charge of the agenda.