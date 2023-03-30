Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: UN nuclear watchdog says fighting near Zaporizhzhia plant is ‘intensifying’
Hello and welcome back to our ongoing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine. In the latest, Ukrainian military sources reported on Wednesday night that Russian forces had achieved some success in the eastern border city of Bakhmut, noting that their fighters were still holding out in the conflict that has lasted for several months. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Dmitry Zakhvatov, a human rights advocate and attorney, told Reuters on Thursday that Alexei Moskalyov, a Russian man who was sentenced to two years in prison for opposing the Russian military and whose daughter was placed in foster care, had been detained after evading house arrest.
Russian media is cited by the UK Ministry of Defence as saying that the government is gearing up to begin a significant recruitment drive to recruit 400,000 new troops to fight in Ukraine.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 30 March 2023.
In the midst of an escalation in the fighting near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the director of the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has paid a second visit.
After being given a visit to the site by Russian occupying forces and officials, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi told the media: “It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region, so every possible measure and precautions should be taken so that the plant is not attacked.