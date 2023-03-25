Live Now
Russia-Ukraine war Live updates | Able to 'stabilise' situation around Bakhmut: Ukraine
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 25, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
A destroyed Russian tank remains on the side of the road near the frontline town of Kreminna, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Luhansk region, Ukraine March 24, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)
As the war between Russia and Ukraine rages on, the current focal point is the city of Bakhmut in the eastern Ukraine. Though Russia has exerted great pressure on Ukraine there, Ukrainian forces are holding on to the city and resisting Russian attempts to capture it. WION brings you Live detail of Russia-Ukraine conflict.
25 Mar 2023, 4:19 PM (IST)
25 Mar 2023, 4:15 PM (IST)
- Russian forces are attacking northern and southern areas of the eastern Donbas region
- International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has said that around 10000 Ukrainian citizens are still inside the besieged city of Bakhmut
- An ally of President Putin said on Friday that Russia is intending to create demilitarised buffer zones inside Ukraine and around the area it has annexed.
25 Mar 2023, 3:55 PM (IST)
Head of Ukraine's armed forces Valery Zaluzhny has said that Ukraine is 'managing to stabilise' the situation around Bakhmut. The east Ukrainian city has seen the longest battle of the Russian invasion. Zaluzhny admitted that the situation was "toughest in the Bakhmut direction"
"Due to the tremendous efforts of the Defence Forces, we are managing to stabilise the situation," Zaluzhny said on Facebook.