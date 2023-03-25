Russia-Ukraine war Live updates | Able to 'stabilise' situation around Bakhmut: Ukraine

Head of Ukraine's armed forces Valery Zaluzhny has said that Ukraine is 'managing to stabilise' the situation around Bakhmut. The east Ukrainian city has seen the longest battle of the Russian invasion. Zaluzhny admitted that the situation was "toughest in the Bakhmut direction"

"Due to the tremendous efforts of the Defence Forces, we are managing to stabilise the situation," Zaluzhny said on Facebook.

