Russia-Ukraine war: UN inspects last grain ship after deal collapses
Russia has officially withdrawn from a grain export agreement in the Black Sea region, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July of last year. The purpose of the agreement was to address a global food crisis by enabling the safe export of Ukrainian grain that had been hindered by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Although the deal had been extended multiple times, it was scheduled to expire on the present day. A senior Russian official at the UN stated on Monday, as reported by state news agency Tass, that Russia's decision not to extend the Black Sea grain deal is final, with no further negotiations planned. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.
In a statement on Monday (July 17), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticised Russia's decision to not prolong the agreement, which allowed Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports for the previous year. Scholz expressed concerns that this refusal "conveys a negative message" to the global community.
"The fact that Russia does not want to extend the grain agreement sends a bad message ... to the rest of the world," Scholz said at a two-day EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.
"But everyone will understand what is behind it, namely an action that has a lot to do with the fact that Russia does not feel responsible for good coexistence in the world," he said.
Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has expressed strong disapproval of Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain initiative, describing it as "unconscionable." Blinken has called for the restoration of the year-old agreement as swiftly as possible. Speaking to reporters in Washington DC, he stated that the United States is closely monitoring the situation following an overnight attack that resulted in the destruction of a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia, reported Reuters.
The United Nations conducted an inspection on Monday (July 17) of the last cargo ship to depart from Ukraine as part of the Black Sea grain deal brokered by the UN. The inspection took place off the coast of Istanbul, and the UN confirmed in a statement that the Turkish-flagged vessel named TQ Samsun received clearance to proceed.
This inspection comes after Russia's earlier decision to halt its participation in the year-old grain deal, which allows Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea despite the ongoing conflict between the two neighbouring countries, reported Reuters
The withdrawal of Russia from the agreement has raised concerns among poorer nations about potential food price increases that could make essential food items unaffordable.