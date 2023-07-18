Russia-Ukraine war: UN inspects last grain ship after deal collapses

In a statement on Monday (July 17), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticised Russia's decision to not prolong the agreement, which allowed Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports for the previous year. Scholz expressed concerns that this refusal "conveys a negative message" to the global community.

"The fact that Russia does not want to extend the grain agreement sends a bad message ... to the rest of the world," Scholz said at a two-day EU-CELAC summit in Brussels.

"But everyone will understand what is behind it, namely an action that has a lot to do with the fact that Russia does not feel responsible for good coexistence in the world," he said.