Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | UN appeals for $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid, NATO meets for final day of summit
The United Nations on February 15th appealed for $5.6 billion to aid Ukraine in 2023. Meanwhile, as Russia's 'special military operations' termed as the war in Ukraine closes on to one year since they first began, the Russian parliament is set to hold extraordinary meetings on February 22. Earlier, NATO and the United States renewed their pledge to send more military support to Ukraine in the face of increased Russian actions ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the war. At the same time, a US report claimed that thousands of Ukrainian children were put through Russian re-education' camps.
A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a journalist to six years in prison for comments critical of Russian actions in Ukraine, news agency AFP reported.
Maria Ponomarenko, 44, was sentenced for spreading information she knew to be false about Moscow's army, said the Investigative Committee, which reports on major crimes.
The journalist was sentenced in the southern Siberian city of Barnaul, where she worked for the RusNews website.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union will propose sanctions targeting Iranian entities involved in war in Ukraine.
“For the first time we are also proposing to sanction Iranian entities including those linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard,” Von der Leyen told European lawmakers in Strasbourg, Reuters reported.
NATO defence ministers are meeting on February 15 in Brussels, where the alliance’s current head Jens Stoltenberg urged Western countries to expand aid and military supplies to Ukraine.
On Tuesday, Stoltenberg urged fellow NATO members to further ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine amid Russian President Vladimir Putin's intensified offensives on Ukrainian frontlines.
The United Nations said on Wednesday that $5.6 billion in funds were needed to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to the millions who have fled the war-ravaged country. The UN estimated that 21.8 million Ukrainians were in the need of humanitarian assistance.
"The war continues to cause death, destruction and displacement daily, and on a staggering scale," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said in a statement.