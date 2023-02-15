Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | UN appeals for $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid, NATO meets for final day of summit

The United Nations on February 15th appealed for $5.6 billion to aid Ukraine in 2023. Meanwhile, as Russia's 'special military operations' termed as the war in Ukraine closes on to one year since they first began, the Russian parliament is set to hold extraordinary meetings on February 22. Earlier, NATO and the United States renewed their pledge to send more military support to Ukraine in the face of increased Russian actions ahead of the first anniversary of the start of the war. At the same time, a US report claimed that thousands of Ukrainian children were put through Russian re-education' camps.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.