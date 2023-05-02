Russia-Ukraine war | Ukrainian defenders drive Russian forces out of certain positions in Bakhmut
The Biden administration released updated estimates of casualties from Russia's winter offensive in Ukraine on Monday, claiming that the nation has lost over 100,000 lives since December and that the "stunning" figure is a crucial indicator that Moscow's strategy has "backfired."
The Biden administration released updated estimates of casualties from Russia's winter offensive in Ukraine on Monday, claiming that the nation has lost over 100,000 lives since December and that the "stunning" figure is a crucial indicator that Moscow's strategy has "backfired."
The United States of America has estimated that Russia's military has suffered 100,000 casualties in the last five months.
Emine Dzheppar, who is the Ukrainian deputy minister of foreign affairs, expressed regret after a social media post by Ukraine's defence ministry showed Hindu Goddess Kali in an awkward pose.
A day after an explosion in Russia's Bryansk region caused a goods train to derail, Ukrainian forces shelled a village in the area bordering Ukraine on Tuesday (May 2), as per a social media post from the local governor, reported The Guardian.
The head of the Ukrainian presidency, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram that future generations of Russians will pay for their country's participation in the war, pointing out among other things environmental damage to Ukraine's territory, reported The Guardian.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about future defence collaboration in a phone call interaction.
"For as long as it takes. That's how long we're going to provide Ukraine with support," Trudeau tweeted, after the a phone call with Zelensky.
"You have my word," he told Zelensky. "Canada will continue to be there with military, humanitarian, and financial aid."
Zelensky, also in a tweet, said they had discussed "the program of long-term defense cooperation".
BP, the world's biggest energy company, reported a net profit of $8.2 billion for the first quarter, a rise from a record loss due to its shutdown of operations in Russia a year earlier, owing to the war.
As a result of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered its exit from the Russian market, BP suffered its largest quarterly loss after taxes of $20.4 billion in the first three months of 2022.
In a bid to repair damaged ties with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who received criticism for appearing to partially blame Washington for the conflict in Ukraine, a senior US envoy left for Brazil on Monday, reported AFP.
On Tuesday, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, will meet with top government representatives in Brasilia. As she will not dwell on Lula's comments, but rather focus on broadening collaboration between the two most populous countries in the Western Hemisphere.
The White House has estimated that 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in the past five months of fighting.
Russia launched another round of missiles towards Ukraine, causing dozens of homes and other structures to be damaged as well as starting massive fires and killing two people in a city in the east of Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the two deaths in his nightly video address on Monday (May 1), saying: "The Russian occupiers will receive our answer for every such strike.
"The terrorists' missiles took the lives of two people, very young men," Zelensky said. "Forty other people - women, children, men, were treated for wounds and injuries," he added.
Amid serious battling, Ukrainian forces have driven Russian forces from specific areas in Bakhmut, according to a top Ukrainian general on Monday as the White House estimates that more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine since December.
"The situation (in Bakhmut) is quite difficult," Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian commander of ground forces, said in a statement on Telegram.
"At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions" in recent days, he added.