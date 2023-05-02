Russia-Ukraine war | Ukrainian defenders drive Russian forces out of certain positions in Bakhmut

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about future defence collaboration in a phone call interaction.

"For as long as it takes. That's how long we're going to provide Ukraine with support," Trudeau tweeted, after the a phone call with Zelensky.

"You have my word," he told Zelensky. "Canada will continue to be there with military, humanitarian, and financial aid."

Zelensky, also in a tweet, said they had discussed "the program of long-term defense cooperation".