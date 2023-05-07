Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Evacuations underway near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia on Saturday said that Ukraine and the United States were behind the attack on pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.

Prilepin, who is a supporter of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, was injured in a car bombing in a village in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. He suffered fractures and his driver was killed.

"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.