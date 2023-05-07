Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Evacuations underway near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The war between Russia-Ukraine is escalating by the day. According to reports, Ukraine struck the Crimean Peninsula overnight with over 10 drones. Crimea was seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. Russian forces launched a major military offensive into Ukraine, which included significant advances into Ukrainian territory. The war in Eastern Europe is entering a significant phase with Ukraine's spring offensive. With this, there are significant stakes for war. Follow WION for live updates on the Russia-Ukraine war
According to the Russian state news outlet Tass, famed Russian nationalist author Zakhar Prilepin was injured in a vehicle bombing on Saturday in the Nizhny Novgorod area. Russia promptly accused the West and Ukraine for the incident.
Evacuations near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have started due to continued shelling around the facility. A day back, the Russian-installed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia Yevgeny Balitsky said that Children and parents, elderly people, disabled people and hospital patients would be evacuated first.
Russia on Saturday said that Ukraine and the United States were behind the attack on pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.
Prilepin, who is a supporter of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, was injured in a car bombing in a village in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region. He suffered fractures and his driver was killed.
"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
The Ukrainian military on Sunday sounded the air raid alerts overnight over roughly two-thirds of Ukraine, fearing an attack from Moscow.
"During the last air alert, an enemy reconnaissance UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] was detected in the airspace of Kyiv. The drone was destroyed...Preliminarily, there have been no casualties or destruction," the military administration wrote in a Telegram post.
According to fresh estimates released by the Ukrainian military, over 193,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured since the beginning of war more than a year ago. It added that 3,723 Russian tanks and 7,248 armoured vehicles were destroyed by the Ukrainian Army.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi warned on Saturday (May 7) that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant was becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous.
The situation in the Russia-Ukraine war continues to remain tense as a Russian-installed official said early on Sunday that Ukraine struck the Crimean Peninsula overnight with over 10 drones, reported Reuters.
Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev on Sunday informed that Ukraine had launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula.
“No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged," said Razvozhayev in a Telegram post.