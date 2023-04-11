Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Russian parliament supports electronic military call-up papers
Story highlights
Over the past 24 hours, the Russian army has attacked nine districts of Ukraine with aircraft, artillery, and drones, according to Ukraine's military staff. WION brings you all the latest updates on the war. Stay tuned.
Russia's parliament, the State Duma, supported the amendments to a bill which would enable military call-up papers' electronic delivery, in addition to traditional letters.
On Tuesday, the bill went through its third reading and now President Vladimir Putin needs to sign it before it becomes law.
The Kremlin on Tuesday stated that the amendments to military conscription legislation have no connection to mobilisation, as he dismissed rumours of a fresh wave of enlistment in Russia.
As delivery of Polish and Slovak MiG-29 fighter jets have started, Denmark's defence minister stated he anticipates a decision on whether to provide fighter jets to Ukraine "before the summer."
According to acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen, who was in Ukraine, discussions are taking longer because nations must work together to take action.
“Denmark will not do it alone,” Poulsen said, adding that a decision was still achievable “in the near future.”
The supreme defence council (CSAT) of Romania announced that it intends to purchase the most recent US F-35 fighter planes to strengthen its air defences.
“Having robust, credible, interoperable, flexible and efficient air defence operational capabilities … as part of our commitments as a NATO and EU state is key to Romania meeting its defence policy objectives,” the statement said.
“The air force’s modernisation process will continue through the acquisition of last generation F-35 jets,” it added.
Alexander Bortnikov, the head of Russia's FSB security force, charged that the West and Ukraine were recruiting young Russians to commit violent attacks.
“In the conditions of Russia conducting the special military operation, Ukrainian special forces and their Western curators have launched an aggressive ideological indoctrination and recruitment of our citizens,” Bortnikov told a meeting in Moscow of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.
“Especially the younger generation, to involve them in sabotage, terrorist and extremist activities,” he added, according to a statement from the committee.
After the US State Department formally declared Evan Gershkovich to have been "wrongfully detained" by Russia, the Kremlin claimed that he had "violated Russian law" and been caught "red-handed."
The US concluded that the WSJ reporter was "wrongfully detained," which indicates that it thinks he was singled out primarily due to the fact that he is an American citizen.
Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, reiterated Russia's opinion that Gershkovich infringed the law when asked about the US designation.
“I don’t understand what kind of innovations this new regime is introducing. As for what it means, I don’t know,” Peskov said.
He added Gershkovich had “been caught red-handed and violated the laws of the Russian Federation.”
Nearly 8,500 civilian deaths in Russia's invasion of Ukraine have been confirmed by the UN, while the actual number is probably much higher.
Between the invasion's beginning on February 24, 2022, and April 9, 2023, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), 8,490 people were killed and 14,244 were injured.
Due to the UN's limited access to combat areas, it has stated that their estimates represent "the tip of the iceberg."