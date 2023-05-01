Russia-Ukraine war live | Ukraine's counteroffensive in Bakhmut begins

Ukrainian has started launching counterattacks in the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut and have ousted Russian forces from some positions, a top Ukrainian general said on Monday. But he noted that the situation remains “difficult”,

During the past few months the battle for Bakhmut has become the fulcrum of a conflict that has seen little shift in frontlines since late last year, leaving both sides looking for a breakthrough, Reuters reported.

“The situation is quite difficult,” said Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of ground forces, in a statement on Telegram.

“At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions,” he said while visiting frontline troops on Sunday.