Russia-Ukraine war live | Ukraine's counteroffensive in Bakhmut begins
Story highlights
The Russian-Ukraine war took one of the most violent turns on Monday after it launched fresh missile attacks on the eastern Pavlohrad city overnight, injuring at least 34 civilians, and reducing several apartments and homes into rubble. The strikes appeared to have targeted an ammunition depot. Pavlohrad was struck twice during the night. Among the buildings damaged or destroyed were an industrial zone, 19 apartment buildings and 25 homes, according to Mykola Lukashuk, the head of the Dnipro region council.
Among the casualties, two women were reported seriously injured. According to reports, one location hit was a plant that produced solid fuel for Soviet-era rocket motors and had a number of expired solid fuel motors awaiting decommissioning, although that claim could not be immediately verified.
Ukrainian has started launching counterattacks in the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut and have ousted Russian forces from some positions, a top Ukrainian general said on Monday. But he noted that the situation remains “difficult”,
During the past few months the battle for Bakhmut has become the fulcrum of a conflict that has seen little shift in frontlines since late last year, leaving both sides looking for a breakthrough, Reuters reported.
“The situation is quite difficult,” said Col Gen Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of ground forces, in a statement on Telegram.
“At the same time, in certain parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions,” he said while visiting frontline troops on Sunday.
The Russian Defense Ministry said “all assigned targets were hit” in a deadly barrage of strikes launched against parts of Ukraine on Monday, injuring dozens of people including children.
“The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group missile attack with long-range precision weapons, air and sea based, on the military-industrial complex of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the country's assault on the embattled city of Bakhmut is ongoing.
Ukraine’s human rights commissioner on Sunday advised Ukrainians living under Russian occupation to accept Russian passports for their safety, adding that those who do so “will be able to officially abandon this passport and return to normal life” once Kyiv takes back its territories.
In the overnight attack on eastern Pavlohrad city of Ukraine, Russia fired seven missiles at the city, Serhii Lysak, the region’s top official, said, reports the Guardian newspaper.
“Some were intercepted” but others hit an industrial facility, sparking a fire, and a residential neighbourhood where 19 apartment buildings, 25 homes, six schools and five shops were damaged, he said.
Missiles also hit three other areas in the region, damaging residential buildings and a school, he said.
Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday that Russia conducted “a group missile strike with long-range precision-guided airborne and seaborne weapons on facilities of Ukraine’s defence industry … all designated facilities were struck”.
Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces carried out missile strikes against Ukrainian military targets overnight, Russian state news agencies reported.
The defence ministry said all its designated targets – including weapons depots and ammunition factories – had been hit, Reuters reported.
It also said Russian forces were continuing their advance in the city of Bakhmut.
Dmitry Medvedev, long-term ally of Vladimir Putin, and currently deputy chair of the Security Council of Russia, took a swipe at Twitter after his recent post was removed from the social media site.
In his Telegram post on Labour Day, the former president and prime minister said that Russia must "inflict" serious damages to its "enemies"
Seriously, we can do without [Twitter]. After all, this is just a foreign social network operating in the interests of the American establishment. We quite cynically used it to advance our propaganda goals.
Our main task is completely different: to inflict a devastating defeat on all enemies – the Ukronazis, the US, their minions in Nato, including vile Poland, and other western nits.
We must finally return all our lands. Forever protect all of our people. We will work hard for this.
Happy 1 May everyone!
At least 34 people were believed to be injured, including five children, after two back-to-back Russian attacks on eastern Ukraine's Pavlohrad.
Suspilne, Ukraine’s state broadcaster, reported updated casualty figures after the attack on the Ukrainian city of Pavlohrad overnight which appeared to have targeted an ammunition depot as well as striking apartment buildings and homes. It reports:
"The number of people injured due to a rocket strike on Pavlohrad has increased to 34, including five children, reported the head of the regional authority. Two women are in intensive care," the report said.
A freight train transporting “fuel and building materials" was derailed following an explosion in the western Russian region of Bryansk bordering Ukraine, the local governor said on Monday in a social media post.
“An unidentified explosive device went off, as a result of which a locomotive of a freight train derailed,” Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties reported.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack.