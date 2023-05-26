Russia-Ukraine war Live | Russian Foreign Ministry summons US diplomats over Sullivan's comments
Ukraine's Dnipro city became victim to the latest barrage of attacks from the Russian side, in which a medical clinic was hit, leaving two dead, and at least 23 injured. Among the injured are two children aged two and six. In Russia, on the other hand, a large explosion was reported overnight in Krasnodar city. The governor said two attack drones damaged buildings, but no casualties were reported. The Belgorod region was also shelled overnight, according to the regional governor. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
In other news, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on senior US diplomats on Friday to lodge "strong protest" after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan remarked about Ukrainian strikes on Crimea, saying that the US has not placed limitations on Kyiv to hit its territory. The ministry called Sullivan's remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday "unacceptable." Sullivan also said that Washington will not enable Ukraine with Western systems to attack Russian territory, which includes Crimea.
France slammed Russia's strikes on Ukraine, including on a Dnipro clinic on Friday morning, labelling them “war crimes” that “cannot go unpunished,” a statement from the French Foreign Ministry stated.
The missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine “once again deliberately targeted civilian sites,” the ministry said, “in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”
At least two people were killed and more than 23 injured, including two children, after a missile struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that missile was Russia-made, and called it a 'crime against humanity' as he shared a video of the place where the missile hit. It showed smoke coming out of the roofless buildings with blown-out windows.
The southern Russain city of Krasnodar was hit by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Friday, local media reported.
The governor of Krasnodar Veniamin Kondratiev said no major infrastructure was impacted, and said there were no casualties following the incident.
