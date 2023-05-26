ugc_banner
Russia-Ukraine war Live | Russian Foreign Ministry summons US diplomats over Sullivan's comments

WION Web Team
Washington Updated: May 26, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Russia Ukraine war live Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

Russia has lodged a protest over the remarks given by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan about Ukrainian strikes on Crimea, in which he said that US has not placed any limitations on Kyiv to launch attacks on the Russian territory.

Ukraine's Dnipro city became victim to the latest barrage of attacks from the Russian side, in which a medical clinic was hit, leaving two dead, and at least 23 injured. Among the injured are two children aged two and six. In Russia, on the other hand, a large explosion was reported overnight in Krasnodar city. The governor said two attack drones damaged buildings, but no casualties were reported. The Belgorod region was also shelled overnight, according to the regional governor. However, no casualties have been reported so far. 

In other news, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on senior US diplomats on Friday to lodge "strong protest" after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan remarked about Ukrainian strikes on Crimea, saying that the US has not placed limitations on Kyiv to hit its territory. The ministry called Sullivan's remarks in an interview with CNN on Sunday "unacceptable." Sullivan also said that Washington will not enable Ukraine with Western systems to attack Russian territory, which includes Crimea.

26 May 2023, 8:02 PM (IST)
Number of injured in Dnipro attack rises to 30 people

The number of people wounded in Friday's attack on Dnipro city has soared to 30 , including two children, head of the Dnipropetrovsk region military administration said.

The search for three people who could have been at the facility at the time of the attack is still ongoing, regional military administration head Serhii Lysak said in a Telegram post on Friday.

26 May 2023, 8:00 PM (IST)
France condemns Russian attack on Dnipro clinic, labels it as 'war crimes'

France slammed Russia's strikes on Ukraine, including on a Dnipro clinic on Friday morning, labelling them “war crimes” that “cannot go unpunished,” a statement from the French Foreign Ministry stated. 

The missile and drone attacks on Kyiv and the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions of Ukraine “once again deliberately targeted civilian sites,” the ministry said, “in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

26 May 2023, 7:24 PM (IST)
Two killed, 23 injured as Russian missile strikes clinic in Ukraine’s Dnipro

At least two people were killed and more than 23 injured, including two children, after a missile struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Friday. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed that missile was Russia-made, and called it a 'crime against humanity' as he shared a video of the place where the missile hit. It showed smoke coming out of the roofless buildings with blown-out windows.

26 May 2023, 7:16 PM (IST)
2 attack drones hit buildings in Krasnodar, Russian governor says

The southern Russain city of Krasnodar was hit by two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Friday, local media reported.

The governor of Krasnodar Veniamin Kondratiev said no major infrastructure was impacted, and said there were no casualties following the incident.

26 May 2023, 7:13 PM (IST)
Russia summons US diplomats over US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's remarks

Russian Foreign Ministry slammed US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan over his remarks on Ukrainian strikes on Crimea, saying that Kyiv has full support of the US in hitting any Russian territory.

The Russian ministry summoned senior US diplomats on Friday to express "strong protest".

A statement by the ministry said: "It was emphasized that the assurances of American officials that the United States does not encourage such attacks on Russia are hypocritical and false, given the direct material evidence of the use of weapons and equipment supplied for the needs of the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] by the Pentagon to prepare and carry out terrorist acts by Ukrainian militants."

"The hostile actions of the United States, which has long been a party to the conflict, plunged Russian-American relations into a deep and dangerous crisis, fraught with unpredictable consequences," the ministry added. 