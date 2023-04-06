Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Nuclear weapons should be excluded from conflict, says Macron

After Finland joined NATO, Kremlin has issued a statement for the first time saying it was taking measures to ensure its security.

"It is NATO that is expanding towards Russia, not Russia that is taking its military infrastructure towards the borders of NATO," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"This movement adds to our concerns and worries for our safety...and we are taking measures to ensure our security. And so it will be every time Nato approaches our borders, in order to rebalance the security architecture on the continent."