Russia-Ukraine war LIVE | Nuclear weapons should be excluded from conflict, says Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron is in China for a three-day state visit. The Frenchman is hoping to make a breakthrough in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war by dissuading Beijing from supporting Moscow. In a joint presser after the meet, Xi appeared to toe one of the lines espoused by Macron. Follow for all the LIVE UPDATES
After Finland joined NATO, Kremlin has issued a statement for the first time saying it was taking measures to ensure its security.
"It is NATO that is expanding towards Russia, not Russia that is taking its military infrastructure towards the borders of NATO," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
"This movement adds to our concerns and worries for our safety...and we are taking measures to ensure our security. And so it will be every time Nato approaches our borders, in order to rebalance the security architecture on the continent."
According to media reports, Andrii Sybiha, deputy head of the President Volodmyr Zelensky's office said Kyiv may be willing to negotiate with Russia on Crime if its is successful in its spring counteroffensive.
“If we will succeed in achieving our strategic goals on the battlefield and when we will be on the administrative border with Crimea, we are ready to open (a) diplomatic page to discuss this issue,” Sybiha was quoted as saying by FT.
France President Emmanuel Macron's met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during his Beijing visit. In a joint press conference, it was revealed that the two sides discussed the Russia-Ukraine war. Macron said 'nuclear weapons should be excluded from the conflict' - an assessment that was echoed by Xi as well.